Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.7 %
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 13.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.