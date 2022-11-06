Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

