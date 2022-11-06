Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,820 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $218,385.39.

On Monday, August 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90.

Block Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

