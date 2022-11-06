Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $927.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $311,560. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.