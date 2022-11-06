Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

