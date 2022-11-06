ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of ENGlobal worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.