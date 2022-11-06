Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter.

Eastern Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EML opened at $20.53 on Friday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

