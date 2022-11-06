Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

GIFI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.55% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

