Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.09 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.