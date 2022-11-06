Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

