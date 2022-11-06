Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.
Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
