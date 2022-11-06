Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.45. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Angel Oak Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

