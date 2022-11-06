Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Benjamin Calderon Sells 98,048 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75.

Samsara Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of IOT opened at $9.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 124.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

