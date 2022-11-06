Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

