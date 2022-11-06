Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE RM opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at $641,783.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

