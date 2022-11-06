Oppenheimer Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $166.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $21,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

