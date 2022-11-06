Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

