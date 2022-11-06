MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Down 0.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 19,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 48,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
MonotaRO Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.