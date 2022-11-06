MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Down 0.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 19,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 48,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

