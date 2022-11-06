UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 23,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 5,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

UniCredit Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

See Also

