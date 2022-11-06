Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RMD opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

