Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,262,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,719.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

