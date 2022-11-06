Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.03). 1,450,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,039,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Mila Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.59.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

