Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market cap of C$20.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.50.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

