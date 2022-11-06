WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 1.1%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €36.45 ($36.45) and last traded at €36.45 ($36.45). Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.85 ($36.85).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of WashTec in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.43. The stock has a market cap of $484.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

