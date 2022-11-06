Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $862.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

