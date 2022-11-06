BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $18.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

