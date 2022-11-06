Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aemetis Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $6.84 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

