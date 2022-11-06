Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 193,597 Shares of Astra Space Operations, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Astra Space Operations, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Astra Space Operations worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Astra Space Operations during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Astra Space Operations during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Astra Space Operations by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Astra Space Operations during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space Operations during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Astra Space Operations from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Astra Space Operations Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of Astra Space Operations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,926.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,288,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 100,000 shares of Astra Space Operations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,781 shares in the company, valued at $244,926.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTR opened at $0.58 on Friday. Astra Space Operations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Astra Space Operations, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Operations Company Profile

Astra Space Operations, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. It also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. The company's customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

