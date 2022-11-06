Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

