CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE CNX opened at $17.68 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

