Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

