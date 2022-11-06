Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.39.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 271.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

