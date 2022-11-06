Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $383,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

