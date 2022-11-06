First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.