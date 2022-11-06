Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.
BRX stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
