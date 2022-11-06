Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $88.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $188.88.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

