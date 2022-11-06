ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.67 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of ACMR opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

