Evercore ISI Downgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Outperform

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.
Syneos Health Stock Down 46.2 %
SYNH stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.75.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
