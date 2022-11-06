Benchmark Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.82 on Friday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

