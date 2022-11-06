Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Critical Contrast

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetron and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Genetron alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,134.57%. Biodesix has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Biodesix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

19.4% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genetron and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $83.47 million 0.88 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.69 Biodesix $54.51 million 0.77 -$43.16 million ($1.73) -0.61

Biodesix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14% Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46%

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genetron beats Biodesix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.