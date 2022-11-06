Head to Head Review: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) vs. Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VeriSign and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thoughtworks 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $216.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $20.22, suggesting a potential upside of 146.61%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than VeriSign.

This table compares VeriSign and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 59.07% -47.71% 35.43% Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.33 billion 14.11 $784.83 million $7.52 23.50 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 2.38 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -15.77

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats Thoughtworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

