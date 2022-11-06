Critical Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) vs. Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -2.71% -28.53% -1.59% Netcapital 34.06% 9.13% 7.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CURO Group and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CURO Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 392.65%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Netcapital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $817.84 million 0.17 $59.33 million ($0.71) -4.79 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.28 $3.50 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

Summary

CURO Group beats Netcapital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Netcapital

(Get Rating)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.