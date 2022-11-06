Comparing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 35.12% 22.22% 14.54% Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Patria Investments and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.23 $122.48 million $0.41 34.44 Dundee $14.72 million 5.22 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.25

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

