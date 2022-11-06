Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Yum China Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
