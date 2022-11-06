Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Yum China Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yum China Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

