Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.