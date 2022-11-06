Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Target Price to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avient by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.