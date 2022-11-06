Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,581 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Stifel Financial worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 539,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 256.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 231,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

