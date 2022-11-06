Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $10.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

Altice USA Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.



