StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
AMREP Price Performance
NYSE AXR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
