StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP Price Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.