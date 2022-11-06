Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

