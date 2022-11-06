Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ATGE stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $43.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.