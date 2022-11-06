Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

